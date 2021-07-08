LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging Californians to conserve water in a newly expanded emergency declaration.
The governor's emergency proclamation was widened Thursday to add nine more counties, including San Luis Obispo County, where Newsom spoke to reporters.
"We are encouraging people to do common sense things, like reducing the amount of irrigation water you're doing out on your lawns for example, reducing, perhaps the amount of time you're in a shower — not eliminating that time, we're not here as a nanny state. We're not trying to be oppressive, again, these are voluntary standards."
A total of 50 out of California's 58 counties are now under a drought emergency.
Californians are being urged to reduce water usage by 15%, which would save 850,000 acre-feet of water, an amount that would supply more than 1.7 million households for a year.