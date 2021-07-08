LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire tore through a large home in Pacific Palisades early Thursday morning and also appeared to be burning nearby vegetation.
The fire was reported at 3:49 a.m. in the 700 block of North Paseo Miramar.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find heavy flames coming from the home. Footage from the scene indicated the fire was also burning nearby brush. An LAFD helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
Everyone appears to have gotten out of the home safely, the fire department said.
The cause and circumstances of the fire were unclear.
