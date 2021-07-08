COVINA (CBSLA) – A hit-and-run suspect in Covina led police on a slow, but dangerous pursuit.
The pursuit took place just before 7 p.m. Police deployed a spike strip, which kept the vehicle at very slow speeds and drew crowds of people out on the sidewalks to watch the incident.
Eventually, police performed a PIT-maneuver in an area where there were no crowds, which caused the driver to jump the curb and come to a stop. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot to a gas station at Grand Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
He was arrested moments later.