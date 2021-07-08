GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana man has been arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks that injured several children, including an 8-year-old boy who suffered burns and a severe injury to his eye.
Frank Lozcano Lopez, 46, has been arrested on suspicion of igniting a destructive device causing injury.READ MORE: New COVID-19 Cases Up 165% In Los Angeles County
Police say Lopez was recorded on video lighting a box of fireworks in the 13800 block of Rosita Place in Garden Grove. The explosion from the fireworks caused windows to be blown out from an apartment complex and a vehicle, and injured a total of nine people, including five children. One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to OC Global with a severe eye injury and burns to parts of his body, according to Garden Grove police.READ MORE: $5,000 Reward Offered In Drone Crash That Scared Off Elegant Terns, Left 1,500 Eggs Abandoned At Huntington Beach Reserve
Most of the people injured were either treated at the scene by paramedics or took themselves to hospitals for medical attention.
A joint investigation by Garden Grove police, the Orange County bomb squad, and the Orange County Fire Authority determined the box of fireworks had consisted of mortars that shot into the air and exploded in the area where people were watching.MORE NEWS: Halloween Horror Nights Returns To Universal Studios This Fall
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information about the explosion can contact Detective Heine at (714) 741-5422.