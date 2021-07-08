PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A shooting in the 4800 block of Adobe Drive, near 50th Street East in Palmdale claimed the life of a 22-year-old man and wounded a 16-year-old boy.
The shooting occurred around 11:55 a.m., Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said, when a man wearing a "COVID mask" walked along the driveway to a garage where the two victims were hanging out, shot them and then fled the scene.
At the scene, deputies found the 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and the boy with a gunshot wound to his hand. Both victims were transported by paramedics to the hospital where the man died from his wounds. The boy was treated and released.
The name of the victim who died has not been released.
A motive for the shooting has, so far, not been provided.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).