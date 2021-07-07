LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and a third seriously hurt when a Corvette convertible they were riding in crashed into a backyard pool in Chino early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. in the area of Alicia Way and Schaefer Avenue, near the 71 Freeway.

According to Chino police, the Corvette was traveling down Schaefer when the driver lost control going around a curve. The car struck a curb and went airborne. It flew over a wall and flipped, landing in the backyard pool of a home. All three occupants were ejected.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman died at the scene. Two others, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were rushed to local hospitals, where the man died.

The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition.

No names were released.

The cause of the crash is unclear. Neighbors said the curve where the crash occurred is dangerous, with the speed limit dropping from 45 to 15 miles per hour.

“This corner here is really busy, and people just unfortunately don’t abide by the speed limit. They go through this corner maybe 50, 60 miles per hour,” said Adrianna Stoddard.

There was no word on whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors. Chino police are investigating.