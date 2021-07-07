LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Robert Downey Sr., the father of “Iron Man” actor Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85.
Alongside a picture of his father, Robert Downey Jr. posted on Instagram that his father had died after years of suffering from Parkinson’s disease.READ MORE: Two Killed, One Hurt After Corvette Lands In Chino Backyard Pool
“Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s…he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout,” Downey wrote in the Instagram post.
Robert Downey Sr. was best known for directing “Putney Swope,” an anti-establishment satirical classic, but also acted in episodes of “The Twilight Zone” and in films such as “To Live and Die in L.A.,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Magnolia.” His last TV credit was an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2015.MORE NEWS: At Least 19 BB Gun Shootings Reported Along Ventura Blvd. In Woodland Hills, Tarzana
He is also survived by his daughter and Downey Jr.’s sister, Allyson Downey, and wife, Rosemary Rogers-Downey. Downey Jr. quipped, “according to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”