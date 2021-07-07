LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating reports of a suspect shooting out store windows with a BB gun along Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley early Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles police told CBSLA that they were investigating reports of a suspect shooting the windows of businesses along Ventura Boulevard sometime before 5 a.m. in Woodland Hills, Tarzana and several other neighborhoods.
Some of the locations hit included The Carving Board Tarzana in the 18600 block of Ventura, and Mi Casa Lighting & Fans in the 22200 block of Ventura. A piano store was also hit at Ventura Boulevard and Tampa Avenue.
Police said they received reports of at least 12 such incidents.
There was no word of any injuries. Los Angeles police were on scene investigating.
There was no immediate description of the suspect.