LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed when a car crashed into a pool in Chino early Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred at 2:20 a.m. in the area of Alicia Way and Schaefer Avenue near the 71 Freeway.
The driver somehow lost control of the car, which jumped a median, went through some bushes and landed in the pool.
Chino police and Chino Valley Independent Fire District crews responded. One person died in the crash. It's unclear how many people were in the vehicle or what exactly caused the wreck.
There was no word on whether alcohol or drugs were factors. No names were immediately released.