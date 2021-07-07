BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A man atop a church in Boyle Heights who lit a fire underneath at least one cross and evaded police by jumping from rooftop to rooftop is now in custody.

The man, dressed in only shorts and no shoes made a harrowing jump from the roof of the church to another nearby roof. He then continued jumping to several different rooftops.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene with both air and ground officers.

As officers approached at one point, the man straddled a what appeared to be a utility line and used it to pull himself to the lip of another rooftop, over a garage.

The individual continued to scale the side of another building, dangerously using wires to reach the top of yet another structure.

Reports suggest that the LAPD turned off the helicopter’s night-sun spotlight in hopes of calming down the man, who is still out of reach of authorities.

Desmond Shaw reports that LAPD does have infrared and can track the individual’s movements without the spotlight.

It appears that the man has now entered a building through the window and police have turned the spotlight back on.

A witness told CBSLA’s Tom Wait that the man was throwing his clothes off the top off church roof and attempting to push the cross over, and that when he couldn’t, he tried to light the cross on fire.

The witness also said that the man was attempting to hide in a large tree.

It is unclear if police attempted to communicate with the man early on in the incident.

From the ground, Tom Wait reports that the column the man climbed is substantially high, somewhere in the area of 100 feet high.

This is a developing story, check back for details.