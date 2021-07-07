SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards Wednesday pulled a swimmer out of the ocean near the Santa Monica Pier.
According to authorities, crews were initially called out for reports of two swimmers needing help. One of the swimmers was able to make it out of the water on their own, but lifeguards needed to pull the second swimmer to safety.
Sky9 was overhead as paramedics performed CPR on the second swimmer. The Santa Monica Fire Department took the second swimmer to Santa Monica Hospital in unknown condition.