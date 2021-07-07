LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Wednesday opened a public vaccination site near Soto Station along the L (Gold) Line in Boyle Heights.
The site will provide doses of the Pfizer vaccine from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The vaccine is available to everyone 12 years old and over, though children need a parent or guardian present.
People can get vaccinated on a walk-up basis or by making an appointment at vaccine.fulgentgenetics.com. Free COVID-19 testing will also be available.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at Metro's Union Station, the Crenshaw/105 Station in Hawthorne, the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena, the Del Amo Station in Rancho Dominguez, the El Monte Station and at a Metro-owned property at 339 N. Fickett St. near Bus Line 70 in Boyle Heights.
