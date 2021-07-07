CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson and Kévin Cabral scored their first MLS goals and the LA Galaxy beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Raveloson headed home a corner kick by Víctor Vázquez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. The 21-year-old Cabral slipped a one-touch side-footer, off a brilliant pass by Sebastian Lletget, inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 27th.READ MORE: 'I Have A Household Of 3 People With Coronavirus': Tarzana Dad Warns Of Breakthrough Cases Despite Vaccines
Ethan Zubak scored his first goal of the season to give the Galaxy (8-4-0) a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute.READ MORE: 2 Killed In Fontana Crash; Police Say Speed Was A Factor
Franco Jara ran onto a perfectly played ball by Jesús Ferreira from the defending half and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who came off his line to challenge near the top of the penalty area, for Dallas (2-5-5) in the 71st.MORE NEWS: Half Naked Man Sets Fire Atop Boyle Heights Church, Jumps From Rooftops And Rappels Down Power Lines
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)