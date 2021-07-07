LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A hearing is scheduled Wednesday morning in L.A. County Superior Court regarding a more than $2 million settlement in a sexual misconduct case against actor James Franco and his acting school.
Last week, Franco and two other men reached a $2.2 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging that female students at Studio 4 Film School were sexually exploited by the three men.
The suit was filed in 2019 by two former students, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal. The allegations included fraud, sexual harassment and discrimination, as well as civil rights violations.
"While James Franco touted that one difference between Studio 4 and other acting schools was its ability to funnel promising talent into his projects, the reality was that he was looking to create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitations in the of education," the suit states.
Franco’s attorneys called the claims “false and inflammatory.”
The hearing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Spring Street Courthouse in downtown L.A.
