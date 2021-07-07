TARZANA (CBSLA) – A Tarzana father of four is warning others that fully vaccinated people can still contract coronavirus, and he knows firsthand how quickly the virus is spreading in Southern California.
William Fisher became fully vaccinated after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and thought he was safe from COVID-19 but said he was mistaken.
"Now I have a household with three people with the coronavirus and that's a challenging situation," Fisher told CBSLA Wednesday.
Fisher said his two youngest sons, Kingston, 12, and Phoenix, 10, are unvaccinated and brought the virus home. They infected their dad after playing at a friend’s house with children who were also unvaccinated.
"There's still 6% of people who got the vaccine and are fully-vaccinated to still succumb to the virus," said Dr. Michael Hirt, director of the Center For Integrative Medicine in Tarzana.
However, having the vaccine provides protection, health experts add. Of all the “breakthrough” cases in 2021, only two percent of patients died, 10% were hospitalized, while 27% were completely asymptomatic.