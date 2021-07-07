LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed court papers stating that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is able to provide necessary medical care to former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The court papers, filed Tuesday in response to a filing by Weinstein’s attorneys to block his extradition to L.A. until he was “medically fit,” also noted that the prosecution was ready to bring him to trial and was aware of Weinstein’s statutory right to be brought to trial on sexual assault charges within 120 days of arriving in L.A.

On June 15, a judge in New York ruled that Weinstein could be moved from a prison in that state to Los Angeles County to face the charges filed against him here. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year term after being convicted of a criminal sex act against a former production assistant and raping an aspiring actress.

In a Tuesday statement, one of Weinstein’s attorneys said:

“We are disappointed by the judge’s ruling, but we are appealing his decision and have filed a habeas corpus petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent the Los Angeles County District Attorney from transporting Mr. Weinstein to Los Angeles until he can receive the medical care he desperately needs in New York.”

The court filing attempting to block Weinstein’s extradition stated that he was in “urgent need of medical treatment to save his eyesight, and that this treatment could take anywhere from 24 to 36 months.” The filing goes on to request that the judge delay the transfer until medical treatment was completed.

The 69-year-old was originally charged in January 2020 with sex-related crimes involving three women. Last October, prosecutors filed additional charges against him alleging that he sexually assaulted two other women in Beverly Hills.

