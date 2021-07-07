FONTANA (CBSLA) — Two people died Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash in Fontana.
Horrific and deadly crash in Fontana😔 Sierra Avenue near Miller, at least one person has been killed, possibly 2 or even 3…speed thought to be a factor. The force of the crash has left the cars barely recognizable @CBSLA @NewsJuan @CBSLAsuzie pic.twitter.com/DVkdXSNuHf
According to the Fontana Police Department, the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra and Ramona avenues. Sierra Avenue was closed as the investigation continued.
When officers arrived on the scene, authorities said two people had already died from their injuries. Three others were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.
Police said speed might have been a factor in the crash.