RIALTO (CBSLA) — Police need help capturing a Monrovia man they say shot his own father to death at a Rialto home.
Curtiss Booker Jr., 31, was identified by Rialto police Tuesday as the suspect in the murder of his father, 58-year-old Curtiss Booker Sr. of Temple City.READ MORE: LA Court Hearing Wednesday For $2.2M Settlement In James Franco Sexual Misconduct Suit
According to police, several 911 calls at about 11:15 a.m. Monday reported a gunshot victim in the 400 block of East Chaparral Street. When officers arrived, they found the elder Booker lying in the front yard of a home. He later died of his injuries.READ MORE: Police Investigate BB Gun Shootings Along Ventura Blvd.
Witnesses told investigators there was a domestic dispute between the father and son, who then shot his father. The younger Booker left the area before officers arrived, according to Rialto police.
Police did not say why the two men were at the Rialto home.MORE NEWS: One Killed, 2 Hurt After Car Lands In Backyard Pool In Chino
Booker is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about Booker or his whereabouts can call 911 or Rialto police Sgt. Mills at (909) 820-2632.