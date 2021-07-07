ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — California residents can get into happiest place on Earth for as little as $83 a day this summer, Disneyland announced Tuesday.

The three-day, one-park per day tickets available only to California residents starts at $249 and are available for purchase starting today. The tickets can be redeemed on any three separate days through Sept. 30 with no blockout dates. Spread over three separate visits, the $249 ticket would cost just $83 per day. The cheapest tickets to Disneyland this summer are currently $104 and go up to $154 per ticket on peak days.

Californians can also buy a park hopper option for an additional $55, allowing them to go back and forth between Disneyland and California Adventure for $304 during any of their three visits.

The offer is valid only for California residents within the ZIP codes 90000-96199 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999. Proof of eligible residency will be required for purchase and admission. Each person will be allowed to buy up to five tickets per day with a valid of ID.

The special tickets can be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent, or by calling (866) 572-7321. Admission and reservations for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.