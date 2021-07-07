LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) – A crash involving a big rig on the East 210 Freeway at Osborne Street has traffic closed in both directions.
According to reports, the truck was carrying a non-hazardous load, though firefighters are handling a small fuel leak from the semi.
The truck driver has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the involved passenger vehicle was evaluated and had no medical complaints.
California Highway Patrol said that traffic will be impacted for an extended period of time as crews work to have the semi-truck cleared.