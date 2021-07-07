LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A big rig carrying tens of thousands of pounds of bananas caught fire on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.
The fire occurred at about 10 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Mission Road.
It took Los Angeles Fire Department crews just under 30 minutes to extinguish it. There were no injuries.
The semi-truck was carrying about 80,000 pounds of bananas, according to California Highway Patrol.
At one point, the southbound side of the freeway was shut down. Several lanes had been reopened by noon, but traffic was slow through the area.
There was no word on the cause of the fire.