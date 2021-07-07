ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – The latest movie screen technology has been added to the Regal movie theaters in Aliso Viejo, officials announced Wednesday.
The ScreenX auditorium, which provides a 270-degree panoramic format, will screen “Black Widow” as its first feature at the Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX theaters in the Aliso Viejo Town Center.
“We are thrilled to introduce ScreenX to Regal Aliso Viejo as we continue to provide our audiences with premium entertainment experiences,” said Richard M. Grover, the theater chain’s vice president of communications at Regal.
