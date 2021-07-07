SAN SIMEON (CBSLA) — Hearst Castle in San Simeon remains closed to the public, but people eager to get a peek inside can still experience its luxurious grounds with a new virtual tour from Airbnb.
The new tour, from the Foundation at Hearst Castle, is being offered by Airbnb’s Online Experiences. “Hearst & Hollywood” will be a 75-minute virtual live tour with a California State Park guide. Each tour will have a maximum of 10 guests and will visit the iconic Neptune Pool, the main house known as Casa Grande, the esplanade and the estate’s extensive gardens.
Hearst Castle shut down in March of 2020, along with most of the state, to slow the spread of COVID-19, but its closure was extended so parks officials can repair property’s roads. The estate was built in the 1920s and 1930s by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst and was a favorite destination during the golden age of Hollywood. Visitors included Charlie Chaplin, Cary Grant, Greta Garbo, Bette Davis, and Clark Gable.
Tickets for the virtual tour are $20 and benefit the Foundation at Hearst Castle, a nonprofit dedicated to conservation and education around the historic property. Tours begin on July 13.