LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tickets for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the Miracle Mile area will go on sale on Aug. 5.

Tickets will be available beginning at 9 a.m. at academymuseum.org or through a smartphone app that will be introduced on Aug. 3.

“I know everyone involved in developing and opening the Academy Museum shares in my tremendous excitement at finally being able to invite the community in to explore our exhibitions and programs,” Bill Kramer, director and president of the museum, said in a statement.

“We are deeply grateful to all of our supporters who helped to bring us to this milestone and to the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, whose support in honor of Academy Museum Honorary Trustee Sid Ganis has made it possible for us to offer free admission to visitors 17 and under.”

General admission tickets will be $25 for adults, $19 for seniors (age 62+), and $15 for students.

Admission for visitors ages 17 and younger and California residents with an EBT card will be free.

Museum members will receive complimentary general admission for unlimited visits and priority admission.

The Academy Museum will be open seven days a week, with hours Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors will be required to follow all current COVID-19 public health guidelines by the state of California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in place at the time of their visit.