BURBANK (CBSLA) — The California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Southbound 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday night for bridge construction.
Caltrans said it also may need to close the bridge on Thursday night if needed.
It was earlier announced that all lanes on Northbound 5 Freeway would also be closed for two nights including Wednesday, however, the bridgework on the northbound side was completed ahead of schedule.
All lanes on Southbound 5 Freeway will be closed from Empire Avenue to Burbank Blvd. as follows:
- Wednesday, July 7 at 11 p.m. to Thursday, July 8, at 5 a.m., and
- Thursday, July 8, at 11 p.m. to Friday, July 9, at 5 a.m., if needed.
Drivers are advised to use the 405 Freeway or the 134 and 170 freeways as an alternate route to avoid delays.
One or two lanes on the 5 Freeway may be closed starting at 9 p.m. each night along with some on and off-ramps.
During the closures, crews will continue construction of the 5 Freeway Burbank Boulevard Bridge.
The Burbank Boulevard Bridge is scheduled to open for traffic this year. The carpool lanes at this location are scheduled to open in early 2022.