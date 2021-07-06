LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On the six-month anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the U.S. Capitol Police agency announced that it will be opening a new regional office in California.
The purpose of the office will be to coordinate security for Congressional members when they are traveling outside Washington D.C. and to investigate threats against them, the agency reported Tuesday.
It will be one of two new offices, the second being in Florida.
The agency did not disclose where exactly in California the office will be located.
So far, more than 500 people have been indicted on federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot, including several from Southern California. Close to 150 officers were injured in the attack, Capitol police said.
Seven people died during and after the riot. A San Diego woman, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer during the insurrection. Three other Trump supporters suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.
