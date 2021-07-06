LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tyson Foods is recalling about 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall was issued after people in two states became sick last month. At least one person has died, according to authorities from the Centers For Disease Control and Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Tyson brands that are included in the recall include Grilled & Ready chicken breast strips, pulled chicken breast, and oven roasted diced chicken breast; and Tyson’s fully-cooked grilled chicken breast strips, fajita chicken breast strips and oven roasted diced chicken breast.

But the Food Safety and Inspection Service, which has a complete list of the products that are being recalled, is also concerned that some of the listeria-contaminated chicken may be in institutional freezers like hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The products that are being recalled have the number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped nationwide to retailers like Walmart and include frozen, fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections, and fully cooked pizza with chicken sold under brands like Tyson, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. It’s especially threatening to pregnant women, older adults and immunocompromised persons.

Businesses and facilities who have the recalled products should not serve or sell them, and consumers should either throw away the products or return them to the store they were purchased from. Consumers should also clean their refrigerators and freezers with hot, soapy water or diluted bleach after throwing out the contaminated products because listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.