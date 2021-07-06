LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles city officials are being called on to take precautionary steps to assess the safety of high-rise buildings following the collapse of a condo in Florida on June 24 that left more than 100 people missing.
There was no indication that any L.A. buildings are at risk.
Rob Wilcox, L.A. city attorney spokesman and a candidate for L.A. City Controller, released a statement calling on the current City Controller Ron Galperin to lead the charge.
“…I am calling on the City Controller to conduct a comprehensive audit, immediately, of all relevant City agencies and departments that enforce safety regulations in multi-story apartment, condo and office buildings,” Wilcox said in a statement.
The City Controller is the official auditor of the city of Los Angeles and assesses the effectiveness of city departments.
Four more victims were recovered in the Surfside condo building collapse in Florida, bringing the confirmed death toll to 36, officials announced Tuesday evening.
Of the confirmed victims, 29 have been identified.
Galperin cannot run again due to term limits restrictions. He recently announced that he will run for an L.A. County Board of Supervisors seat.
Wilcox will face Los Angeles Councilman Paul Koretz in the 2022 election for City Controller.