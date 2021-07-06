SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A special party will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley to celebrate what would have been Nancy Reagan’s 100th birthday.
Nancy Reagan’s Centennial will include a keynote speech from former California Gov. Pete Wilson, live music from the band Liberty City, and a book signing with author Karen Tumulty, who wrote “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan.”READ MORE: Amber Alert Issued For Missing 2-Year-Old Celestine Stoot In Lake Elsinore; Father Suspected Of Killing Boy's Mother
Reagan died in 2016 at the age of 94. It was during her time as an actress in Hollywood she met her husband Ronald Reagan, and she went on to join him in his political career as first lady of California and the United States.READ MORE: Jackpot? California Drivers Win Traffic Tickets For Driving On 15 Freeway Shoulders Out Of Las Vegas
Fred Ryan, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, described her as “one of the strongest partners ever to serve as a First Lady to a President of the United States, with a deep passion for her country and even deeper devotion for her husband.”
Tuesday’s celebration will kick off a year-long commemoration that will include more events, programming and special projects to highlight her contributions to the nation and life of achievements.MORE NEWS: Arturo Ceja, Charged In Connection To Massive South LA Fireworks Explosion, To Appear In Federal Court Tuesday
The free event will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held outdoors in the Reagan Library’s main courtyard. Reservations are not required, and walk-ins are welcome.