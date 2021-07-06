LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The prosecution announced Tuesday that it won’t seek the death penalty against a man who is charged, along with three juveniles, in the February 2020 slaying of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke.

Corey Walker, 20, could now face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of the killing of the New York-based rapper, whose real name was Bashar Jackson.

Walker and another suspect, Keandre Rodgers, were each charged with murder with a special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary. The enhancement made both eligible for the death penalty.

They also faced gang and gun allegations, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Two minors were also charged with a count of murder and robbery in juvenile court. They were not publicly identified.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon issued a directive shortly after he was sworn into office last December that says a death sentence is “never an appropriate resolution in any case.” The case had been filed under prior District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s administration.

Regarding the minors who were charged, the county’s top prosecutor vowed in another directive that his office would “immediately end the practice of sending youth to the adult court system.”

In the early morning hours of Feb. 19, Jackson was shot and killed inside a rental home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive in the Hollywood Hills.

Los Angeles police officers found Jackson with gunshot wounds after responding to a 911 call that came from the East Coast. The caller said that several suspects had broken into the home, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Officers rushed Jackson to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later died.

The home where the shooting occurred was owned by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of musician John Mellencamp.

