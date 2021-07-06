Official Rules

KCBS-TV PRESENTS

“DISNEYLAND® Resort ‘Magic is Here’ Giveaway”

CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE or payment of any kind is NECESSARY to enter or win. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

How to Enter the Contest :

(a) The KCBS “DISNEYLAND® Resort ‘Magic is Here’ Giveaway” contest will begin on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:30am Pacific time (“PT”) and end on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 12 noon PT. Contest is sponsored by DISNEYLAND® Resort.

(b) To participate in the contest, viewers must watch CBS2 Morning News between 4:30am – 7am Monday – Friday during the promotional dates. KCBS will air a code word between 4:30am – 7am and will prompt viewers to enter he code word online at http://www.cbsla.com/contests to enter for a chance to win. The contest will open at 4:30am and close at 12pm each day during the promotional flight.

(c) Viewers may enter once per day.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.CBSLA.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: “www.CBSLA.com”.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the KCBS/KCAL-TV (Station) website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The contest is open to Southern California residents (within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, and Kern) who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KCBS/KCAL-TV, ViacomCBS Inc., DISNEYLAND® Resort, other television and radio stations in the Los Angeles market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KCBS/KCAL-TV contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes :

(a) Prize: Sixteen (16) winners will each receive a family 4-pack of 1–Day, 1-Park admission tickets to DISNEYLAND® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park. Tickets expire June 15, 2022. Tickets are not valid for visits to both theme parks on the same day. Other restrictions may apply. Approximate retail value of each prize package: $616. Both ticket and Park reservation for the same park on the same date required for Park entry. Certain offerings and experiences will be modified, limited in capacity or unavailable. Park offerings and admission not guaranteed.

(b) Prize does not include items not specified, such as parking fees, food, beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc.

(c) Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within forty-eight (48) hours of notification will be forfeited by the winner. All prize or prize certificates will be mailed to the winners unless specified otherwise. KCBS/KCAL-TV is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate once mailed. By participating in this contest, winners agree to the terms set forth and therefore, assume the risk of its arrival.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Prize winners will be selected at random from all eligible and correct entries received on or about 7/7, 7/8, 7/9, 7/12, 7/13, 7/14, 7/15, 7/16, 7/19, 7/20, 7/21, 7/22, 7/23, 7/26, 7/27, 7/28 around 1pm. A representative of KCBS-TV/KCAL9-TV will contact the winners by telephone. If KCBS-TV/KCAL-TV is unable to contact a winner based on the information provided on the entry form, an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible and correct entries. Winner must answer on the initial phone call and be present on the phone to win and accept the prize as stated.

(c) Prize winners must be able to provide a valid Government Identification if requested by KCBS/KCAL-TV in order to release the prize. If prize winners are unable to provide sufficient identification as requested by KCBS/KCAL-TV by the given deadline, prize winners will be deemed as ineligible and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible and correct entries.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, ViacomCBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write bySeptember 28, 2021to:

“DISNEYLAND® Resort ‘Magic is Here’ Giveaway”

Contest Rules

C/O KCBS/KCAL-TV

4200 Radford Avenue

Studio City, CA 91604

MATERIAL RULES DISCLAIMER:

