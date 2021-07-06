LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of sharing a social media post mocking the death of George Floyd will keep his job.
LAPD said in a Tuesday statement that the officer, who was directed to a board of rights for allegedly sharing the meme, was found not guilty.
"In this case, the facts and evidence were heard by a board that was comprised of civilian board members who are selected from the community," the statement said. "The Department respects the disciplinary process and will direct employees to a board of rights where it is believed that termination is the appropriate penalty."
The Valentine’s Day meme had a photo of Floyd surrounded by pink hearts and the caption, “You take my breath away.”
Following the revelation of the meme, a press conference was held where community activist Najee Ali read a statement from the attorney for George Floyd's family in which he called the meme "injury on top of death."
An attorney for the officer said the board made the right decision because the officer was not sharing the meme, but was in fact notifying a commanding officer about the meme.