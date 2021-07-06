LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The price of gas continues to rise drastically across the Southland, now hitting its highest point since 2012.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular Tuesday in Los Angeles metropolitan area is $4.33, the highest since October of 2012.READ MORE: US Capitol Police To Open California Office
The average price has increased over $1 a gallon since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, spokesman for AAA of Southern California.
A new California gas tax hike took effect July 1, increasing the price of regular by six-tenths of a cent. The state gas excise tax is now 51.1 cents per gallon, the highest of any state in the nation.READ MORE: Reagan Presidential Library Throwing Party For Nancy Reagan's 100th Birthday
The hike is part of Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair & Accountability Act, which the California Legislature passed in April of 2017 and includes increases in gas taxes and vehicle registration fees. The money raised by the gas tax goes towards paying for bridge and road repairs.
The tax increases annually based on the California Consumer Price Index.
When it took affect in November of 2017, it increased the gas tax by 12 cents. It then went up another 5.6 cents in July of 2019, to 47.3 cents per gallon. It went up another 3.2 cents in July of 2020 to 50.5 cents.MORE NEWS: Amber Alert Issued For Missing 2-Year-Old Celestine Stoot In Lake Elsinore; Father Suspected Of Killing Boy's Mother
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)