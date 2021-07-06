PRIMM, NEV. (CBSLA) — Some Californians who enjoyed a long holiday weekend in Las Vegas are coming home with an unwanted and expensive souvenir – a traffic ticket for trying to bypass heavy traffic by driving on the shoulder.
With the 15 Freeway near the California-Nevada border jammed for miles most of the day Monday, and Nevada Highway Patrol officers were ready for drivers who got fed up with the backup.
We could do this all day, oh wait, we have. #primm #Holidayweekend #signhere #drivesafe #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/15sdhKyPb0
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 5, 2021
NHP gave drivers ample warning of the impending traffic rush, at 9:15 a.m. Monday, warning drivers with a tweet, “Don’t drive in the shoulders.”
But at least two California drivers, whose license plates were obscured by authorities, were caught trying to use the shoulder to get past traffic.
Las Vegas is among the most popular destinations for Southern Californians looking for a quick weekend getaway.