ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old filly was euthanized after fracturing her ankle while training at Santa Anita Park, horse racing officials said Tuesday.
Gutz broke her right front ankle on Sunday and was "was triaged by track veterinarians and a diagnostic examination determined that it was an unrecoverable injury," according to Santa Anita's website.
Gutz, owned by Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable LLC and trained by William Spawr, had one race in her career.
During the Arcadia track’s winter/spring meeting, which concluded on June 20, eleven horses died from a racing or training injury.
Since then, two have died while training — Gutz and Uncle Boogie, a 3-year-old colt who was euthanized on June 27.
