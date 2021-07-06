TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Four people were injured Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a building after colliding with another car in Torrance.
The two vehicles collided at about 2:30 p.m. in the 21700 block of Del Amo Circle East, sending one of them into an adjacent building, according to Assistant Chief Carl Besanceney of the Torrance Fire Department.
Four people were treated at the scene for unspecified injuries and taken to hospitals in unknown condition, Besanceney said. No further details were released.
Torrance Police Department units remained at the scene to investigate the cause of the collision.
