ANTELOPE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking the residents of an Antelope Valley neighborhood who may have been the victim of a burglary to come forward after investigators made an arrest.
After a man was arrested for committing crimes in the area, Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are looking to find all his potential victims. His name or booking photo was not released, but authorities did share a surveillance image of a man wearing a face mask as he approached the front door of a home.
Residents who live in the area of 60th Street West and Avenue J-8 and who were burglarized between Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1 are being asked to come forward.
Anyone with information about the suspect or who may have been a victim can contact Detectives A. Tanner or Keesee at (661) 948-8466.