SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — The famous corpse flower was in full bloom Tuesday at The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens.
"Behold Stankosaurus Rex, a majestic and smelly beast. Our 12th Amorphophallus titanum (#CorpseFlower) peaked in its bloom early this morning … Before it closes up, our botanical staff will be hand-pollinating the plant. Stay tuned!" The Huntington tweeted Tuesday morning.
Behold Stankosaurus Rex, a majestic and smelly beast. 🦖🌺💨
Our 12th Amorphophallus titanum (#CorpseFlower) peaked in its bloom early this morning, and still remains open as of 9am today. Before it closes up, our botanical staff will be hand-pollinating the plant. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/74HNaiS8rz
— The Huntington (@TheHuntington) July 6, 2021
The flower began blooming on Monday night, allowing some visitors the chance to view it until 9 p.m., but tickets quickly sold out.
Unfortunately for people hoping to visit the flower, The Huntington was temporarily closed Tuesday.
The museum and gardens will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday when guests can get a view — and a whiff — of what has been called the world’s largest flower.
Reservations can be made here.
