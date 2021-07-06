WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday when a large pipe fell on him at a site in the 11500 block of Wilshire Boulevard.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of an adult male trapped underneath the pipe.
The man, whose name and age were not immediately released, was freed from under the pipe and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Another person was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
