BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) — Several people put themselves at risk and saved a man’s life by rushing to help him out of a fiery crash.
A red Kia had crashed into a parked semi truck and caught fire Monday morning, trapping the driver inside. Several people in the neighborhood immediately jumped into action and began filling buckets with water to douse the flames.
Responding officers say these Good Samaritans put themselves at risk in order to save the driver's life.
"Vehicles explode, gas tanks explode, people put themselves in a dangerous place to attempt to save this man's life. That's pretty heroic," CHP Sgt. Richard Pierce said.
The cause of the crash is not known, but the driver was believed to have become distracted or fell asleep at the wheel. He suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.