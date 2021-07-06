LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was still broken glass on the street in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday where fireworks shattered at least one window on the Fourth of July.

Dramatic video circulating on social media shows the fireworks shoot into the sky before colliding with the side of the high-rise at the intersection of Hope and 12th streets. The people setting off the illegal fireworks quickly left the scene.

“I thought it looked like a war zone,” Miguel Altamirano, who was home at the time, said. “It actually hit my floor. Not me, it hit the unit next to me, but it was on my floor, the 34th floor.”

Altamirano watched video on social media of the incident, but Cyre John, a new mom who was home with her infant, had not seen the video until CBS2’s Consumer Reporter Kristine Lazar showed her.

“Oh my gosh,” she said in shock.

In one video, posted to TikTok, glass can be heard falling after the explosion.

“I think it was a little harder, too, because of the stuff that happened in Florida just recently,” John said. “The loud noises definitely startled us for sure.”

John said the amount of illegal fireworks was something she had never experienced before.

“They probably started at like 11 a.m. and probably didn’t end until 5 a.m. the next morning,” she said. “And then also too on the 5th.”

The residents said they didn’t believe anyone was inside the impacted unit, but they said the damage should be a wake-up call to those setting off illegal fireworks.

“People have to be more conscious and concerned about other people’s safety and not just their own,” Altamirano said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday night after getting calls about an explosion, but there was no active fire. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating, but no arrests have been made.