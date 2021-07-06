ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — California residents can get into happiest place on Earth for as little as $83 a day this summer, Disneyland announced Tuesday.
The three-day, one-park per day tickets available only to California residents starts at $249 and are available for purchase starting today. The tickets can be redeemed on any three separate days through Sept. 30. Eligible guests can also buy a park hopper option for an additional $55.
Spread over three separate visits, the $249 ticket would cost just $83 per day. The cheapest tickets to Disneyland this summer are currently $104 and go up to $154 per ticket on peak days.
The offer is valid only for California residents within the ZIP codes 90000-96199 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999. Proof of eligible residency will be required for purchase and admission. Each person will be allowed to buy up to five tickets per day with a valid of ID.
The special tickets can be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent, or by calling (866) 572-7321. Admission and reservations for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.