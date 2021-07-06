BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Burbank Police Department Tuesday announced it had arrested 28-year-old resident Daniel Keshishyan on suspicion of sexual battery.
Keshishyan is accused of groping three female victims. The first incident happened June 30 at about 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Providencia Avenue. The woman reported she was groped while walking her dog.
A second woman reported she was groped July 3 at about 11:30 a.m. while walking on the sidewalk in the 500 block of East Providencia Avenue. A third woman reported she was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Fifth Street July 3 at about 2:25 p.m. when she was groped.
Authorities believe there may be additional victims and have asked anyone with information to call the BPD Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.