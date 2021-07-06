RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — At least two people were wounded in separate Riverside County freeway shootings on the Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July freeway shootings come just a day after Luis Mendoza of La Puente was shot and killed while driving with his two sons, further west on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights. Mendoza’s 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized in the ICU at County-USC Medical Center Tuesday, and police say they are looking for a gray or silver 4-door sedan in that shooting.

According to the CHP, one of the Fourth of July shootings was reported at about 7:50 p.m. as a crash involving a gray Volkswagen Jetta that ran off the road on the westbound 60 Freeway at Day Street in Moreno Valley. Dispatchers said the people involved were seen leaving the area in another vehicle.

Officers who responded to the scene found the Volkswagen up an embankment on the left shoulder at the northbound 215 Freeway split with five bullet holes in the passenger-side doors and blood on the passenger seat. A person arrived at Riverside Community Hospital just before 8 p.m. with gunshot wounds who police later determined was the passenger in the Volkswagen.

The victim told the officers a blue sedan had pulled up next to them and opened fire, but could not explain why. The Volkswagen’s driver “indicated there might have been some sort of road rage situation going on” just before the shooting, according to the CHP.

Just hours earlier, another shooting was reported on the westbound 91 Freeway at the Central Avenue offramp. At least five rounds were fired at the victim’s vehicle, and one hit the driver. He was taken to Riverside Community Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Both shootings are under active investigation. Any witnesses to either shooting can call the California Highway Patrol at (951) 637-8000.