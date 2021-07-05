CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, La Habra Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The body of a woman was found in a burning car in La Habra Heights Monday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., La Habra Heights firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire at North Cypress Street and Nabal Road to find a car ablaze with a woman’s body inside, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

READ MORE: Man Working As Fruit Vendor Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Ontario

The victim was not immediately identified.

READ MORE: Truck Jumps Curb, Critically Injures 2 Women In Anaheim

The circumstances of the woman’s death were unclear.

MORE NEWS: Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Venice Car-To-Car Shooting, Crash

The sheriff’s department is investigating.