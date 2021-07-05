LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The body of a woman was found in a burning car in La Habra Heights Monday morning.
Just after 10 a.m., La Habra Heights firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire at North Cypress Street and Nabal Road to find a car ablaze with a woman's body inside, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reports.
The victim was not immediately identified.
The circumstances of the woman's death were unclear.
The sheriff’s department is investigating.