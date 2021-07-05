GORMAN (CBSLA) — Crews Monday were continuing to battle a large brush fire which erupted north of Gorman early Sunday afternoon.
The Tumbleweed Fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. off the southbound 5 Freeway near Gorman Road.
It quickly spread amid gusty winds, growing to 200 acres within an hour. By 7:30 p.m., it had grown to 1,000 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Evacuation orders were issued for the nearby Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area. No structures had been damaged or destroyed.
As of early Monday morning, it was still holding at 1,000 acres with 10% containment, the fire department said. Two firefighters had suffered minor injuries.
There was no word on a possible cause for the fire.
According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat is expected to arrive Thursday and remain in place through Sunday. The heat, coupled with windy conditions and low humidity, will create a climate ripe for wildfires.
On June 27, the Shell Fire broke out off the southbound 5 Freeway near Frazier Park. That blaze burned 1,984 acres. No structures were destroyed.