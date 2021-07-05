ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Two women were critically injured when a pickup truck careened into them as they taking part in the 4th of July celebrations Sunday night.
The collision occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
According to Anaheim police, the suspect was driving erratically when his pickup truck jumped a curb and slammed into two women, ages 44 and 22.
Both were rushed to hospitals in critical condition. They were not identified.
The driver remained at the scene. Investigators do not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.