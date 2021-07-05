LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teen couple has been missing in the Angeles National Forest for four days as of Monday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Sophie Rayanne Edwards and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Ethan Manzano.
Edwards and Manzano were last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 51 of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the LASD.
The two were inside a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender with California plates 6BFA756.
Edwards was described as white, 5’3″ and weighing about 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a gray Newcombs
Ranch shirt, baggy blue jeans, red Doc Martens boots and a black bandana in her hair.
Manzano, who has an unspecified mental condition, was described as 5’3″ and weighing about 135 pounds with brown eyes and wavy black hair. He was also last seen wearing a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt and dark jeans.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the LASD at 323-890-5500.
