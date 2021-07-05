HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) – A cache of illegal fireworks were found in a sand bunker on Hermosa Beach.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Monday that the fireworks were discovered in a wooden bunker. The stash were remote-controlled.
Sheriff's bomb technicians safely defused them.
There was no word on whether investigators had identified who had constructed the bunker and buried the fireworks. It was unclear if any were set off.
Illegal fireworks has become a major issue across the Southland over the past month. Last week, an explosion occurred in a South Los Angeles neighborhood as L.A. police were attempting to safely detonate illegal fireworks which were found in a nearby home. The explosion injured 17 people and damaged several surrounding homes.