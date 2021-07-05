LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed and a woman wounded in a car-to-car shooting Venice early Monday morning that traversed the entire neighborhood before ending in a crash.
The shooting was reported in the area of Sixth and Brooks avenues at 2:36 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.
Officers responded to find a 1970s Cadillac which had overturned on the lawn of an apartment building. An 18-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old female passenger were inside, both with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, police said. The woman was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive.
“I woke up at some point, and thought maybe it was an earthquake, a small earthquake,” neighbor Dave Williams said.
No names were released.
LAPD investigators believe the suspect vehicle chased the victim’s car throughout the neighborhood. About 15 shots were fired at three different locations spanning five blocks, LAPD Lt. John Radtke told reporters.
“We really do not know how this started, it does appear that the victim was followed, and pursued, and shot at multiple times,” Radtke said.
The suspect vehicle was described only as a white sedan, which may have sustained damage. It was last seen traveling east on Rose Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard.
There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it was gang-related.